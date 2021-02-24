Heavy rain further affecting subsidence at Aughaloghy Cemetery

Immediate funding must be found to carry out emergency repairs at Aughaloghy Cemetery, Drumkeerin.

Local residents have expressed concern that the recent collapse of two walls at the cemetery could result in slippage of nearby graves.

The graveyard is located just off the R280 near Drumkeerin in an elevated position alongside the local road.

A wall slipped at this graveyard three weeks ago and in recent days, a further slippage has occurred.

Local community representative, Hubert McHugh, said that he had several generations of his family buried in this graveyard.

“It is a very historic graveyard and has been in use for more than 200 years,” he said.

He noted that two parts of the dry stone wall surrounding the cemetery have collapsed adding that recent heavy rain “is now undermining the clay around the graves and there is a danger that some graves could slip onto the road, especially with all the heavy rain we have seen recently.

“This is a Council graveyard and as a community we should look after our dead. This situation has to be rectified as soon as possible before nearby graves are undermined.”

Cllr Padraig Fallon said that he had been told previously that there was “no funds available for graveyards” but said “I am appealing for funds to be made available here urgently.”

Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Mary Bohan also stressed the need for immediate funding to be allocated to repair works noting: “Immediate steps must be taken in the short term to secure the nearby graves and funding must be sorted to repair and stabilise these walls in the long term.

“I'm calling on the Council to immediate seek funding for works at the graveyard as a priority.”

Engineers from Leitrim County Council have visited the site to see the damage in recent days.