PICTURES: Rescue dog makes incredible transformation with new family

When Rudolph, a one-year-old crossbreed went into the care of Dogs Trust, Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity, he was almost completely bald. Now, thanks to the care of the charity and his adoptive family, he has made an amazing transformation.

Rudolph arrived at the charity’s Rehoming Centre in Finglas, Dublin in November 2020. There he was assessed by a vet and was prescribed a course of treatment, as well as specialist baths for his skin condition. The continued treatment helped improve his skin and his hair has started to grow again.

Niamh Curran-Kelly, Veterinary and Welfare Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland explains: “When Rudolph arrived into our care, he was in quite poor condition. He was very underweight and only had hair on his head and some on his tail, the skin on rest of his body was severely thickened and infected. After weeks of intensive veterinary treatment, his skin started to improve, and his hair started to grow back.”

When he was put on the charity’s website, the adorable boy caught the heart of a family who were looking for the paw-fect pal after their dog Dougal had passed away. Now Rudolph, described as “super sweet” by the charity’s Canine Carers, has his own Instagram page where his owners share his adventures and his incredible transformation

Leyla Jansen, Rudolph’s adopter said: “We think it was meant to be. As soon as we met Rudolph we were smitten with him, he is such a sweet and kind dog. Since he came home, he has settled in really well. His hair has grown back and the fur around his neck is a lot fluffier - almost like a lion’s mane. Rudolph has brought a lot of joy into our home because after we lost Dougal it was so very empty. We get lots of cuddles and gentle little kisses from him, and he loves his belly scratches.”

