9 deaths and 552 new cases of Covid reported on Friday, March 5

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Friday, March 5 been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 deaths occurred in March, 3 occurred in February and 1 in January*.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 69-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,405 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 4th March, the HPSC has been notified of 522 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 222,169** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

275 are men / 243 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

280 in Dublin, 28 in Meath, 28 in Kildare, 26 in Cork and 19 in Donegal and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 19 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 426 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 102 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 2nd, 460,637 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

316,056 people have received their first dose

144,581 people have received their second dose

*There is one death where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 222,169 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.