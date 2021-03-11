What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Thursday, March 11?
Blustery conditions today.
Today, Thursday, March 11 will be cool and blustery with heavy showers becoming widespread through the morning but with sunny spells too. The showers will bring a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, and may turn wintry at times on high ground. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees, in fresh westerly winds, strong to gale force near coasts.
TONIGHT
Frequent blustery showers will continue overnight, still with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Cold with lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees in fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong to near gale force on coasts but easing somewhat later in the night.
