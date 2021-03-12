Deaths in Leitrim -Friday, March 12, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tommy Moffett, Mahana, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Tommy Moffett, Mahana, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, Tuesday 9th March 2021, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents: James and Rose Moffett and his late brothers; John and Hall Moffett. Tommy will be sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Tommy's funeral cortège will leave Smyth's Funeral Home, High St, Ballinamore, on Saturday morning (13th March) at 11.30am, arriving to St Mary's Church, Cloone, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. The funeral cortège will pass Tommy's late residence in Mahana on route to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery for burial. Tommy's funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Ann Ryan, Meadowville, Boyle, Roscommon



Ann Ryan, Meadowville, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, 11th March 2021; Peacefully, at her home, in the gentle care of Bernie and her team. Youngest daughter of the late Phillip and Nora Ryan, The Pharmacy, Boyle. Predeceased by her parents, her sisters Maureen (Shiel) and Agnes and her brother Paddy. Ann will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Nell (Lynch), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and friends. Removal from her home on Saturday (13th March) to St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, via Green Street and Bridge Street, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. In line with current Government guidelines, Ann’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie

Beatrice Egan (née Flood), Clooncunny House, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at St. Eithne's Care & Respite Centre, Tulsk. Predeceased by her husband Matt. Much loved mother of Pat, Martina (Devlin), Deirdre (Larkin) and Joan (McCrann). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother John Joe, sisters Loretta and Removal to St. Catherine's Church, Killina, on Saturday, March 13th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery, travelling via Drinane.

Michael (Micheál) McGill, Meelroe, Cloonloo, Boyle, Sligo



Michael (Micheál) McGill, Meelroe, Cloonloo via Boyle Co. Sligo, suddenly at his Residence. Predeceased by his Parents Andrew (Andy) and Margaret (Maggie),his Brother William and Sister Maí McCormack, Culfadda. Michael will be forever missed by His Loving Wife Marie, Sons David and Alan, his Sisters Treasa Pollitt, Manchester, Marita Queenan , Manchester and Kathleen Kennedy, Ballymote, Brother- In -Law Joe, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, Neighbours and a large circle of Friends. Remains arriving to Saint Patrick's Church Gurteen on Saturday 13th March for Mass Of The Resurrection at 12 o'clock followed by Burial in Knockbrack Cemetery, Keash. Due to Government and HSE Guidelines on attendances at Funerals, Funeral Mass and Burial will be private to Family only. Mass will be live streamed on churchtv.ie/gurteen

Una Rudden, Aughersakilla, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Una Rudden, Aughersakilla, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. March 10th 2021 peacefully at the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. Predeceased by her brother Patsy & sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing relatives & friends. Removal on Friday morning from Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet arriving at Our lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for Funeral Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government and HSE Covid 19 restrictions the funeral mass & burial will be for relatives and friends. The funeral mass can be viewed on the below link https://churchtv.ie/ballyconnell.html

Michael Raymond Forde, Raheny, Dublin / Drumkeeran, Leitrim



Forde, Michael Raymond (Raheny and formerly of Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim), (peacefully), 9th March 2021 surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital, beloved husband of Dorothy and father of the late Maureen. Michael will be very sadly missed by his wife, son Ter and daughters Eileen and Annette, sons-in-law Paul and John, grandchildren Matt and Jake, sister Eilish, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday morning, 12th March, at 11.30am via the following link https://www.rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/ The link is taken from the Church website which is provided and managed by the Church. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Ann McManus, Geevagh, Co Sligo / Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Ann McManus (née Corcoran), Foyogues, Ballyfarnon, Co. Sligo, on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital, following a prolonged illness. Predeceased by her beloved parents Joe and Maureen. Ann will be sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, sons Colm and his partner Mairéad, Shane, Niall, Enda and his partner Evelyn, sisters Catherine and Mary, brothers Pat and Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in -law, aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, former work colleagues, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, on Friday morning (March 12th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. House private, please. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie (Facebook Page).

John (Fonsie) Lavin, Ennis, Co Clare, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John (Fonsie) Lavin (Retired An Garda Siochana), 'Roncalli', The Cresent, Ennis, Co Clare, and formerly of Lackin, Strokestown, Co Roscommon on Tuesday, March 9th, peacefully at home. Predeceased by his loving wife Josephine. Sadly missed by his daughter Anita, son Damian, grandchildren Amy and Michael, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place on Friday at 12pm in St Joseph's Church, Ennis with burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery. For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St Joseph's church Webcam using this link www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam/

May they all Rest in Peace