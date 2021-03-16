Less than five new Covid cases reported in Leitrim

Less than five new cases of Covid 19 were reported in Leitrim in the 24 hours up until midnight on Monday, March 15. This brings the two week total for the county to just 11 cases.

19 new cases of the virus have been reported in Donegal with 242 in the last fortnight while in Roscommon, less than five new cases have been reported bringing the two week total to 68.

In Cavan there have been a further 7 cases of Covid identified with 51 over the last 14 days while in Sligo there have been less than five new cases of the virus with 53 cases in the last two weeks.