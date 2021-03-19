Leitrim Beekeepers Association running beginners classes

Digges Beekeepers' Association are glad to announce that they are running beginner classes in beekeeping.

The classes will start on Monday, March 22, at 7.30pm. The classes will be conducted on Zoom and at their Association Apiary when Covid restrictions allow.

The course will follow the FIBKA (Federation of Irish Beekeepers Associations) syllabus for the preliminary examination in Beekeeping. It will comprise of basic theory and practice in the craft of beekeeping and practical at the hives in our apiary when the season allows.

If anyone is interested please contact our Hon. Treasurer Kathleen Kearns at 086 3802292. Email kathkayok@gmail.com

Digges Beekeepers' Association is a local group that meets in Mohill when Covid is not an issue. Most members are based in South Leitrim with a few outliers in Cavan, Longford and Roscommon.

The Association have taken their name from the Reverend JG Digges who was the religious advisor in Lough Rynn and is regarded as the father of modern beekeeping in Ireland.

They are affiliated to FIBKA.