Leitrim has had just 11 cases of Covid-19 reported in the last two weeks

Leitrim has had no further cases of Covid-19 reported in the 24 hours to midnight on March 19. The two week total of cases identified in the county remains at the lowest in the country with just 11 in the last fortnight.

In Donegal a further 24 new cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the two week total to 283 while in Roscommon 9 new infections have been reported with 86 in the last 14 days.

In Sligo less than five new cases have been reported with 59 in the last two weeks while in Cavan five new cases of Covid have been noted bringing the two week total to 61.