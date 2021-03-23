Funding for Leitrim's Lough Scur welcomed

Cllr Enda McGloin has welcomed the announcement from the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, of funding for Lough Scur Angling Amenity, Keshcarrigan as part of a €6m package for 14 large-scale projects under Measure 3 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The investment involves a significant development of many of our most popular outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways, and blueways.

“As part of this package Lough Scur will see a significant investment in their angling infrastructure to include safety and sustainable access to include wheelchair accessible platforms and a wheelchair accessible trail; three other angling amenities in Cork, Galway and Mayo will share the €500,000 under an Inland Fisheries Application,” noted Cllr McGloin.

“Angling tourism still features as a strong tourism product in the Ballinamore area of Co Leitrim and I am glad that this work will be completed in good time before we return to welcoming angling visitors back to our area post the Covid-19 pandemic”, concluded Cllr McGloin.