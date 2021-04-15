Fine Gael reiterates commitment to no increases in income tax or USC rates post pandemic

The Government has reiterated its commitment to no increases in income tax or USC rates post pandemic, the Minister for State at the Department of Health and local Fine Gael TD, Frank Feighan has said.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and return to normality and economic growth, the last thing we need is higher taxes on income, business or savings for people in Co Leitrim," he noted.

“There will be no increases in income tax or USC rates. We won’t see increases on tax on business, we won’t see increases in tax on people’s savings, and far from increasing income tax, we are going to index income tax bans. Fewer people now will end up in the higher income tax band – this is a solid a commitment in the Programme for Government from Fine Gael.”

Minister Feighan continued: “This commitment in the Programme for Government is as solid as any measures regarding environmental issues such as greenhouse gas emissions.

“This Government and its predecessor have shown solidarity since the start of the pandemic through the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and the Wage Subsidy Scheme, and many other measures. The last thing we need now, when it comes to an economic recovery, is higher taxes on anyone.”