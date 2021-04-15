8 deaths and 309 new cases of Covid-19 reported on April 15

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in February and 2 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 43-92 years.

There has been a total of 4,820 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 14th April, the HPSC has been notified of 309 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 242,402* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

168 are men / 141 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

107 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 14 in Offaly, 21 in Meath,14 in Limerick and the remaining 104 cases are spread across 18 other counties**

As of 8am today, 184 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 51 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 13th, 2021, 1,094,964 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

- 769,721 people have received their first dose

- 325,243 people have received their second dose

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 242,402 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.