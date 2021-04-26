Leitrim County Council gives update on public lighting repairs in Drumkeeran

Works on public lighting along the road at back lane, Lugmeen, Drumkeeran, are currently awaiting an ESB connection, but, once this is completed the lights along this roadway will be turned on and maintained by Leitrim County Council.

The news came following a motion raised on public lighting in this area by Cllr Padraig Fallon at the recent Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Fallon was told that "The lighting in this area was erected as part of the Lough Meen and Breffni Court estates. These estates have not been taken in charge," noted the Council spokesperson.

"Electric Skyline, the Public Lighting Contractor, have carried out works on behalf of Leitrim County Council on the Lights along the road, and are waiting on a ESB connection. After this is done, the lights along the road will be on and will be maintained by Leitrim County Council."