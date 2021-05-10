Social housing tenants still face multiple issues when trying to purchase their home says Leitrim councillor

Sinn Fein councillor, Padraig Fallon has asked when the multiple issues relating to social housing tenants purchasing their home, will finally be addressed.

Noting that problems with the tenant purchase scheme have been previously highlighted by himself and other councillors, Cllr Padraig Fallon said that it is critical that the report into the scheme be published as soon as possible.

He told Leitrim County Council's May meeting that this report has been complete for some time, but still hasn't been published.

He also stressed the need to address problems with the current tenant purchase scheme, namely problems arising when tenants are only in receipt of social welfare and difficulties for those over 70 in being able to purchase the property they have lived in for years.

Cllr Fallon said that this issue doesn't just impact local authority tenants in Leitrim, but across the country. He asked that the motion be circulated to other local authorities.

Cllr Mary Bohan seconded the motion.