186 Covid fines issued in 2021 in Leitrim

Latest update on confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland

Latest update on confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

186 fines have been issued for Covid-19 breaches in the period from the start of 2021 to April 30, according to figures released to the Joint Policing Committee meeting this week.
Of these, 49 related to events breaching Covid restrictions while the remainder applied to breaches under the movement of persons rules.
The JPC also heard that gardai have carried out 496 welfare checks on vulnerable people between the start of 2021 and May 25, 2021.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie