186 Covid fines issued in 2021 in Leitrim

Latest update on confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland
186 fines have been issued for Covid-19 breaches in the period from the start of 2021 to April 30, according to figures released to the Joint Policing Committee meeting this week.
Of these, 49 related to events breaching Covid restrictions while the remainder applied to breaches under the movement of persons rules.
The JPC also heard that gardai have carried out 496 welfare checks on vulnerable people between the start of 2021 and May 25, 2021.
More News
A picture of Leitrim's Columba Cryan, Packie McGarty & Cathal Flynn on the Connacht Railway Cup winning team of 1958
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.