186 Covid fines issued in 2021 in Leitrim

186 fines have been issued for Covid-19 breaches in the period from the start of 2021 to April 30, according to figures released to the Joint Policing Committee meeting this week.

Of these, 49 related to events breaching Covid restrictions while the remainder applied to breaches under the movement of persons rules.

The JPC also heard that gardai have carried out 496 welfare checks on vulnerable people between the start of 2021 and May 25, 2021.