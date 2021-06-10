Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland
64% of recent covid cases are in those aged under 35 this evening's health briefing has heard.
The Department of Health has also been notified of a further 398 cases of Covid-19 today, Thursday, June 10.
There are 70 people being treated in hospital for the virus with 23 in intensive care.
