Brace yourselves! The Moy Park Chicken Run is taking to the streets of Leitrim

Moy Park has announced that its community outreach initiative, Chicken Run, is returning this summer, with the company delivering its products to doorsteps across Connaught for the first time.

Moy Park took to the roads last year delivering food hampers to households across Northern Ireland and the East Midlands, in order to show its support for key workers, the elderly in the community and those most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, Chicken Run is back with a BBQ theme and will visit households across the island of Ireland, with the winning nominees receiving a Moy Park hamper just in time for barbecue season.

Ellen Wright, Moy Park Brand Manager commented: “We are excited to reveal that Moy Park will be visiting households in the South of Ireland for the first time! This summer, Moy Park’s Chicken Run is expanding and adopting a BBQ theme – we felt it was important to reflect on the past year and appreciate what our consumers have been through and how their lifestyles have changed. Now that we can meet outdoors with family and friends again, we would love to see Moy Park products playing a role in creating new memorable and meaningful moments.”

Visit the Moy Park Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/MoyParkChicken to keep up to date and for Ts&Cs.