Leitrim Teacher Awarded Research Bursary from COGG

Over €100,000 has been awarded in research bursaries from An Chomhairle um Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscolaíochta (COGG) to six postgraduate students at Mary Immaculate College (MIC).

The bursaries, which are valued at €17,612 each, will support PhD students at MIC to engage in critical research on key aspects of Irish-medium and Gaeltacht education.

The bursary awardees include Helena Nic an Fhailí, advisor at the PDST (Professional Development Service for Teachers) and seconded teacher from Gaelscoil Liatroma in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

In welcoming these bursaries from COGG, Professor Michael Healy, Vice-President of Research at MIC, said, “Mary Immaculate College is immensely proud of our M Oid san Oideachas Lán-Ghaeilge agus Gaeltachta programme and the work of an Dr TJ Ó Ceallaigh, Comhordaitheoir an Chláir, and his colleagues who deliver this programme. Since its inception, the programme has gone from strength to strength, and this new development, involving sponsorship of merit-based Ph. bursaries by An Chomhairle um Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscolaíochta, further underpins the excellence of the programme right through to doctoral level. The College is delighted to welcome the awardees who will join our thriving postgraduate research community and acknowledges the contribution of COGG.”

Commenting on the calibre and potential impact of the PhD research proposals, Muireann Ní Mhóráin, Chief Executive of An Chomhairle um Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscolaíochta, said, “A key function of An Chomhairle um Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscolaíochta is to support a wide variety of research and action initiatives aimed at the development of the Gaeltacht and Irish-medium sector and the teaching of Irish in all schools. Research is critically needed to guide and stimulate a more comprehensive, cohesive, systematic and future-ready approach. These PhD research proposals have the potential to provide a distinctive and significant contribution to the field. COGG is delighted to support such research initiatives and wishes the awardees all the best with their research trajectories.”

Thanking COGG for its support, Dr T.J. Ó Ceallaigh, Director of Taught Postgraduate Studies in Education at MIC, indicated that research-informed educational provision is critical in the evolution of effective language immersion education in Ireland. He said, “Our knowledge base in relation to Irish-medium and Gaeltacht education is growing constantly and there continues to be a core base of support for immersion education among parents, educators and policymakers at all levels. However, a complex and interacting multitude of variables initiate, influence and impact on the development of such programmes. High-quality provision powered by scholarship and research is key for the continued success and growth of immersion education. Specific targeted research efforts are needed at this time to advance the field. It will be a privilege to support PhD bursary awardees in these efforts.”