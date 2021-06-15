Warning issued to pet owners about the dangers of Blue-Green algal bloom at Leitrim lake

Pet owners are being reminded that blue-green algae is not just toxic for humans but pets too!

This is particularly important for pet owners who are bringing their dogs to walk at Keeldra Lake in South Leitrim.

This lake has been closed to bathing for humans but some people are not aware that the blue-green algal bloom impacting these waters is also toxic for pets.

Do not allow your pet to swim in Keeldra Lake and do not swim there yourself until the health warning has been lifted. Clinical signs of ingestion of Blue-green Algae can be seen from 15 minutes to several days after your pet has been exposed.

Don't put your pet or yourself at risk.