Warning issued to pet owners about the dangers of Blue-Green algal bloom at Leitrim lake

Keeldra Lake is a popular swimming location during the summer months.

Not only is the Blue Green algal bloom affecting Keeldra Lake toxic for humans, it's bad news for your pets as well!

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Pet owners are being reminded that blue-green algae is not just toxic for humans but pets too!

This is particularly important for pet owners who are bringing their dogs to walk at Keeldra Lake in South Leitrim.

This lake has been closed to bathing for humans but some people are not aware that the blue-green algal bloom impacting these waters is also toxic for pets.

Do not allow your pet to swim in Keeldra Lake and do not swim there yourself until the health warning has been lifted. Clinical signs of ingestion of Blue-green Algae can be seen from 15 minutes to several days after your pet has been exposed.

Don't put your pet or yourself at risk.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie