Funding announced for Safe Routes To School Projects in Leitrim and Sligo

8 schools in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency including three in Co Leitrim have been notified that they have been selected for inclusion in the first round of the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Programme to support walking and cycling infrastructure for primary and post-primary schools.

The scheme was announced in March of this year, with 932 schools across Ireland (representing almost one in four schools in the state) expressing interest.



Local TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan has welcomed the allocation of funding for 8 schools in his constituency including;

Drumlease NS, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Scoil Muire NS, Carrick-on-Shannon

St Clare’s PS, Manorhamilton

SN Cruaichain, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Jesus and Mary, Secondary School, Enniscrone, Co Sligo

Scoil Asicus Naofa, Strandhill, Sligo

Scoil Urusla, Strandhill Road,Sligo

St John’s NS, Temple Street

Schools that have applied this year and who have not been included in the first round of funding will not be required to reapply as they will come into the programme on a rolling basis. There will be no additional call for schools to join the SRTS programme at this time.

The programme is funded by the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority (NTA) and is supported by the Department of Education. An Taisce’s Green-Schools is coordinating the programme, while funding will be made available to local authorities which will play a key part in delivering the infrastructure along access routes and at the school gate.

The Safe Routes to School programme aims to create safer walking and cycling routes within communities, alleviate congestion at the school gates and increase the number of students who walk or cycle to school by providing walking and cycling facilities.

The improvements to the school commute range from an upgraded footpath or new cycle lane to a complete reworking of the road outside a school’s entrance. Cycle and scooter parking will be provided to most schools that are part of the programme.

Precise details of the works to be undertaken in and around the individual schools will be determined after a detailed assessment has been carried out by the relevant local authority.

The process of engagement between the schools, NTA and the local authorities is already under way.

“I am delighted to see many of our local schools benefiting from this new scheme, to those who have applied and are not successful on this occasion I can confirm that Minister Naughton has stated that there will be a provisional multi-annual programme created which can allow for a rolling programme to facilitate all schools that applied," said Minister Feighan.

“This means that when work is completed at one school, a new school from the list can be

added to the programme."