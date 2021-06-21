Leitrim water works set to improve supply for South Leitrim

A problematic section of water main in the Gortfadda area of South Leitrim has been replaced.

Working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, Irish Water has completed the replacement of approximately 1.4 kilometres of trunk water main which will help improve security of supply for customers and reduce high levels of leakage in the area.

In thanking locals for their patience and cooperation while these essentials works were taking place, Irish Water’s Declan Cawley explained further what was involved: “Leitrim County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, have been carrying out regular repairs to this section of pipeline over the years and we were conscious of the disruption it was causing for local customers.

“The section of problematic water main has now been replaced with a new, high density, polyethylene (plastic) pipe along the R202 from Gorafada to Cornagresha. Replacing this section of main helps us work towards providing a more reliable water supply for customers in the area. The works commenced in February and has just been completed and we are very grateful to the local community for their patience and cooperation while traffic management was in place. The project was completed by Farran’s Construction Ltd and we would like to thank them for their diligence throughout.

“These types of mains replacement works are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Leitrim. There was a history of bursts on this section of water main and successful completion of these works will benefit customers by strengthening and reinforcing the water network and minimising disruptions in their water supply by reducing leakage and unplanned outages when bursts occurred on the existing section of main. There will also be improvements in network performance and levels of customer service in terms of efficiency and security of supply. Works are currently ongoing to replace 600 metres of old, problematic water mains in Drumlitten that were also prone to frequent bursts and leakage and that project is progressing as scheduled.”