Active Age groups in Leitrim enjoy unique 'Festival in a Van'

Leitrim Development Company have been supporting Leitrim’s network of 22 Active Age Groups/ Feel Good Social Clubs for many years, through the work of its Older Peoples Services Coordinator, Anna McTiernan.

Prior to the pandemic, these were vibrant groups, who supported their members to live active, independent lives, through life-long learning, friendship, creativity, movement and new experiences. But since the start of the pandemic these groups have been unable to meet, with many groups trying to find new innovative ways to stay in contact with each other.

The pandemic has had a disproportionate effect on older people in our community, who have been cocooning for over a year as an ‘at risk’ group, away from family and friends.

Many older people have not been able to access online supports and in many cases have become very isolated, alone at home.

Now that Summer is coming and there are better days ahead with the roll-out of vaccinations and the gradual easing of restrictions, Leitrim Development Company wanted to hold a colourful, bright, creative event, which was also safe, socially distanced and was able to work within Covid-19 restrictions.

The organisers were also aware that many older people are anxious about travelling, particularly on public transport in order to get to events, so it had to be something on a more local level.



With funding and support from Creative Ireland and Leitrim County Council, they were able to find ‘Festival in a Van’ - a mini, mobile performance space in the back of a van, that can accommodate short, self-contained performances of music, song, theatre and dance.

They held six performances across the county on June 15 and 16, which were attended by 92 active age group members, who had booked their place at the show beforehand.

The shows took place in Mohill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Ballinamore, Drumkeerin, Glenfarne and Rossinver and the two performers were Saoirse Cummins from Manorhamilton and Sinead Black from Letterkenny.



The audience at these performances were accommodated on outdoor socially distanced seating or they watched the show from the comfort of their own cars. For the members of these groups, coming out of a long hibernation, the joy of dressing up, having somewhere to go, seeing their friends, smiling, laughing and tapping their toes to a few tunes and even a bit of dancing, was a tonic. It brought a little hope and life back to people, and the fact that it was local, small and safe was a reassuring and gentle easing back in to the outside world.

The organisers would like to thank the following community venues for hosting the performances, free of charge, it was greatly appreciated: Mohill Enterprise Centre, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada Carrick on Shannon, Ballinamore Enterprise Centre, Drumkeeran GAA, The Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne and Rossinver Community Centre.