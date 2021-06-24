BREAKING: Latest national Covid-19 figures revealed

A TOTAL of 304* new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the country.
The Department of Health have confirmed that as of midnight, Wednesday, they are reporting 304* new confirmed cases of the virus. There are 13 people with the condition receiving care in ICU out of a total of 47 people who are currently in hospital with the virus.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
