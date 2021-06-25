Leitrim County Council are seeking proposals on residential zoned development land and turnkey projects for social housing

Expressions of interest sought

Are you in need of social housing in Magilligan or Greysteel?

Expressions of interest are sought for the construction of social housing in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim County Council is seeking proposals from landowners, developers or contractors for the supply of residentially zoned development land and the delivery of turnkey social housing projects throughout Co Leitrim.

For the development land and turnkey projects to be of interest to Leitrim County Council they must be close to shops, schools and local amenities and within an identified urban settlement/town/village with an identified social housing need. Housing design and construction standards must at a minimum meet the requirements of all relevant statutory planning and building control requirements.

An Expression of Interest Form & Briefing Document outlining the desired locations is available from the Housing Capital Office, Leitrim County Council by e-mailing mcarr@leitrimcoco.ie or else downloading from www.etenders.gov.ie .

Completed Expression of Interest forms & supporting documentation should be returned marked "Expressions of Interest - Residential Zoned Development Land & Turnkey Social Housing Provision" by 4pm on July 21, 2021 to Senior Executive Officer, Housing Capital Office, Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie