Leitrim County Council are seeking proposals on residential zoned development land and turnkey projects for social housing

Expressions of interest are sought for the construction of social housing in Leitrim
Leitrim County Council is seeking proposals from landowners, developers or contractors for the supply of residentially zoned development land and the delivery of turnkey social housing projects throughout Co Leitrim.
For the development land and turnkey projects to be of interest to Leitrim County Council they must be close to shops, schools and local amenities and within an identified urban settlement/town/village with an identified social housing need. Housing design and construction standards must at a minimum meet the requirements of all relevant statutory planning and building control requirements.
An Expression of Interest Form & Briefing Document outlining the desired locations is available from the Housing Capital Office, Leitrim County Council by e-mailing mcarr@leitrimcoco.ie or else downloading from www.etenders.gov.ie .
Completed Expression of Interest forms & supporting documentation should be returned marked "Expressions of Interest - Residential Zoned Development Land & Turnkey Social Housing Provision" by 4pm on July 21, 2021 to Senior Executive Officer, Housing Capital Office, Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim.
