NOMINATE: So where can you buy the best 99 in Leitrim?

Where can you buy the best 99 in Leitrim?

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Summer has finally made a decent show of things in the last few days and, with the long range forecast suggesting that July is set to bring a lot more sunshine to the country, we want to know - where is the best 99 for sale in Leitrim?

There is nothing better than ice cream to cheer you up - well any day, but the perfect 99 is the only treat to eat on a Summer day.

So we want your nominations. What shop in Leitrim sells the best 99s?

Send your nominations to lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie  - include pictorial evidence if you are lucky enough to be enjoying an ice cream today!

Nominations will close at 5pm this evening, Monday, June 28 and we'll put it out to the public to vote for the final victor.

May the best 99 win!

