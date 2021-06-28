€18,000 for River Feasibility Study in Leitrim

Funding of €18,000 has been made to Leitrim County Council towards a feasibility study on resolving the flooding issues around the River Bonet at Dromahair, the Minister with responsibility for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan TD has announced this morning.

It is expected the study will determine what was the root cause of the flooding including blockages at various ‘pinch points’ along the river.

Local TD and Minister of State Frank Feighan has welcomed this important announcement.

“I do hope the study will assess the wider catchment, including in particular the significant downstream blockages and the effects which this is having upstream”

“ I asked Minister O’Donovan to visit Dromahair in relation to the wish of the local community to acquire the local garda station and on that occasion the Minister met representatives of DARC and the IFA who asked the Minister and the OPW officials to assist the community in finding a way to resolve the long running issues around the causes of the frequent flooding of the Bonet river around the village of Dromahair and especially at the local football playing grounds, I am confident that a well-resourced feasibility study will get to the bottom of the problem and determine the actions required”

“I express my sincere thanks to Minister O’Donovan for the provision of this vital funding at a crucial time” concluded Minister Feighan.