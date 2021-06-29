Caillian Ellis elected Chairperson of Ballinamore Municipal District

Caillian Ellis elected Chairperson of Ballinamore Municipal District

Cllr Caillian Ellis has been elected as chair of Ballinamore MD

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Fianna Fail Councillor, Caillian Ellis, has been elected to the position of chairperson of Ballinamore Municipal District. At Monday's AGM, Cllr Ellis was elected while Fine Gael's councillor Enda McGloin was elected to the position of vice chairperson.
Speaking to the Leitrim Observer following the meeting, Cllr Ellis said that he looked forward to working with colleagues over the next 12 months.
“I hope that things start to shortly improve regarding the pandemic and that we can continue with the work that has been carried out over the last few years,” he said.
He added that the fate of the former Ballinamore Courthouse remained a priority for his term as well as progressing the Greenway project for the area.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie