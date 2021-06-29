Caillian Ellis elected Chairperson of Ballinamore Municipal District

Cllr Caillian Ellis has been elected as chair of Ballinamore MD
Fianna Fail Councillor, Caillian Ellis, has been elected to the position of chairperson of Ballinamore Municipal District. At Monday's AGM, Cllr Ellis was elected while Fine Gael's councillor Enda McGloin was elected to the position of vice chairperson.
Speaking to the Leitrim Observer following the meeting, Cllr Ellis said that he looked forward to working with colleagues over the next 12 months.
“I hope that things start to shortly improve regarding the pandemic and that we can continue with the work that has been carried out over the last few years,” he said.
He added that the fate of the former Ballinamore Courthouse remained a priority for his term as well as progressing the Greenway project for the area.
