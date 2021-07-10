Wexford man disqualified for drug driving offence

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
A man who was detected drug driving in Carrick-on-Shannon was convicted of the offence and disqualified from driving for one year at a recent District Court sitting.
Garda Michael Farrell stopped Tommy Cullen, 26 Woodbine Close, New Ross, Co Wexford on March 3, 2020 at Attifinlay, Carrick-on -Shannon.
He told the garda he was coming from work on a building site in Carrick-on-Shannon. He was asked to provide a specimen of oral fluid which showed positive for cannabis and he was arrested. A sample was taken from the defendant in Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station which was sent to the Medical Bureau of Road Safety and returned a certificate showing a positive result.
Judge Kevin Kilrane convicted and fined him €400 for the offence of drug driving and disqualified him for one year. He was also convicted of having no tax and no driving licence on the same date and these offences were taken into consideration.
