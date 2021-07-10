Wexford man disqualified for drug driving offence

Carrick-on Shannon man facing jail term if he re-offends

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Reporter:

Court reporter

A man who was detected drug driving in Carrick-on-Shannon was convicted of the offence and disqualified from driving for one year at a recent District Court sitting.
Garda Michael Farrell stopped Tommy Cullen, 26 Woodbine Close, New Ross, Co Wexford on March 3, 2020 at Attifinlay, Carrick-on -Shannon.
He told the garda he was coming from work on a building site in Carrick-on-Shannon. He was asked to provide a specimen of oral fluid which showed positive for cannabis and he was arrested. A sample was taken from the defendant in Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station which was sent to the Medical Bureau of Road Safety and returned a certificate showing a positive result.
Judge Kevin Kilrane convicted and fined him €400 for the offence of drug driving and disqualified him for one year. He was also convicted of having no tax and no driving licence on the same date and these offences were taken into consideration.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie