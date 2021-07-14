Joe McDonnell 40th anniversary commemoration in Leitrim

Joe McDonnell 40th anniversary commemoration in Leitrim

The Sinn Féin Cumman in Drumkeerin is named in honour of Joe McDonnell and last week a few members of the Cumman gathered at the town’s Hunger Strike Memorial Bench to pay their respects

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The 40th anniversary of the death of Joe McDonnell, while on Hunger Strike in Long Kesh took place last Thursday, July 8.
While, in normal circumstances, this year would have seen massive events around Ireland to commemorate the 10 young men who died 40 years ago, the current ongoing public health emergency meant that these events were greatly reduced in scale.


The Sinn Féin Cumman in Drumkeerin is named in honour of Joe McDonnell and last week a few members of the Cumman gathered at the town’s Hunger Strike Memorial Bench to pay their respects and keep Joe’s memory alive.


Cllr Padraig Fallon said a few words recalling Joe’s life and the role he played in the Irish Republican Struggle of that time.
Of special interest to Leitrim was Joe’s candidacy in the Sligo / Leitrim Constituency in the 1981 General Election.


Standing as an Anti H-Block/Armagh candidate he narrowly missed out on winning a seat, getting over 5,600 votes.
A wreath was laid on behalf of the Cumman and the Republican family of North Leitrim.


The small gathering then observed a minute’s silence. Joe’s sacrifice remains very much in the thoughts of Republicans of this area and they send their best wishes and solidarity to Joe’s widow, family and friends.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie