25/07/2021

Sale agreed on historic former North Leitrim hotel

Leitrim Observer Reporter

In some very welcome news for the village of Dromahair, North Leitrim the sale of the historic Abbey Manor Hotel has been agreed.

Estate agent, Gordon Hughes confirmed the news  in a Facebook post.

The listed building was built around 1860 and was extensively extended over 15 years ago to incorporate 26 bedrooms, reception rooms and a large function room and carpark to the rear of the property.

Unfortunately the hotel closed its doors in 2009 and what was once was a focal point in the town, fell into disrepair.

