Leitrim County Council renews 'no swim' warning for Keeldra Lake

Keeldra Lake near Cloone
Despite a number of warnings families are still bringing their children to swim at Keeldra Lake, near Cloone in South Leitrim.
Leitrim County Council has again renewed warnings that swimming is not allowed at this popular amenity site.
In a Facebook post over the weekend the Council noted the dangers posed to the health of children and animals as a result of a long-standing algal bloom in the waterway.
