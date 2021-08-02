Sligo and Leitrim projects receive funding for coastal projects

Two projects in North Leitrim have received funding announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Tullaghan Development Association have been allocated €1,489 towards the development of marine tourism in Co Leitrim, while Leitrim County Council are set to receive a further €3,075 towards the cost of a scoping document exploring sea access for Leitrim on the Wild Atlantic Way.

In Sligo the following projects are set to benefit:

- Sligo Rowing Club who receive funding of €7,348 for the purchase of a safety launch boat costing €9,185

- The Lost Valley, Rosses Point Development Association CLG and Sligo Co Council will receive €48,465 towards the cost of a feasibility study for Sligo Boat Park.

The Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., announced the award of 62 grants worth €915,295 by the seven Fisheries Local Action Groups established under Ireland’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme. The grants are awarded to 62 mostly local coastal community groups and micro enterprises. The grants are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.

Minister McConalogue said: “The FLAG Scheme has been operating since just 2017, following a short pilot in the previous programme and has gone from strength to strength. This is testament not just to the demand for such local development funding in our coastal communities but very much to the hard work of the local volunteers, many drawn from our seafood and wider marine sectors, who make up the boards of each of our seven FLAGs”.

Local TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan also welcomed funding under this programme for Sligo and Leitrim.