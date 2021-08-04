Strong demand for Covid vaccine at Leitrim's first walk clinic

Extra vaccinators had to be brought in to assist with vaccinations at Leitrim's first drop-in vaccination centre on Bank Holiday Monday.

340 first dose vaccinations were delivered in just six hours in Carrick-on-Shannon and at one stage people were lined around the building for their jab.

In a tweet, HSE CEO, Paul Reid observed: “A huge turnout to the Walk In Vaccination Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon this morning. Representative of all age groups. Extra vaccinators were deployed to meet demand.”

Frank Harburn, Saolta General Manager for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said, “We were very happy with the turnout and it exceeded our expectation with a range of age groups attending from 16 years upwards.

“Based on provisional data, there were over 4,200 vaccines administered at the walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics in the West and North West over the weekend.”

He said around 340 people received their first dose vaccine in Carrick-on-Shannon on Bank Holiday Monday with a further 1,170 people received their first dose vaccine at the walk-in vaccination clinics held on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at IT Sligo.

“Everyone who received their first dose vaccine in one of the walk-in vaccination clinics will receive an appointment for their second dose by text. The second dose will take place at a vaccination centre close to the person’s home address,” he added.

Online registration is now open for anyone aged 16 and over to get their vaccine by going to www.hse.ie.

“We have a good supply of vaccine at the moment and are usually able to offer appointments within a few days of people registering. I would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet received their vaccine, to do so as soon as possible,” noted Mr Harburn.

This comes as demand increased for Covid-19 tests in Leitrim over the last week. Figures from the HSE show that 543 people sought a test in Leitrim's test facility between July 26 and 30, up 180 from the previous week.