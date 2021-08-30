Leitrim secures €320,000 for seven projects under CLÁR Scheme 2021

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today (Monday, August 30th) announced over €4.2m in funding to support our schools, playgrounds, infrastructure projects and community organisations across Rural Ireland. A total of 7 projects submitted by Leitrim County Council under the CLÁR Scheme 2021 received funding with a cumulative value of €319,952.60.

The funding announced today under Measure 1 of the programme will provide and improve safety infrastructure such as footpaths, public lighting, traffic calming measures and car parking facilities. This measure also continues to support projects that help adapt the environs of schools and community facilities to help meet challenges arising from the pandemic.

Funding under Measure 2 includes supports for the development of new and enhanced community spaces including supports for playgrounds and Multi Use Games Areas (MUGAs).

The successful projects submitted by Leitrim County Council approved today under Measure 1 for Leitrim are:

St Joseph's National School, Aughavas: Pedestrian crossing and access footpath. The footpath will be lined with pollinator friendly native trees and will require the installation of one extra public light - €47,747



St Mary's National School, Drumlea: Upgrade an existing footpath and install a pedestrian crossing at the school entrance - €49,023



St. Brigid’s National School, Drumcong: Installation of a footpath from the playgroup building to the school combined with installing a pedestrian crossing - €31,998.60

The successful projects submitted by Leitrim County Council approved today under Measure 2 for Leitrim are:



Carrick on Shannon Tidy Towns: Restoration at the “Fisherman’s Path” along the river edge as a summertime walkway along the riverfront to the newly extended biodiversity area at the Linear Park in Carrick on Shannon - €48,150



Annaduff National School: Upgrade the school yard with the installation of a MUGA and the development of a 900-metre biodiversity walkway around the perimeter of the school - €50,000



Manorhamilton Public Playground: Upgrade the existing equipment and install some additional pieces of play equipment. Develop a remembrance garden with covered seating, a picnic bench and landscaping - €43,034

Bornacoola GAA: The proposed project consists of constructing a 3G Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) on the grounds of Bornacoola GAA. The MUGA will be 60 metres long by 20 metres wide - €50,000

Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Councillor Paddy O’Rourke welcomed the projects approved for County Leitrim, commenting “this support from the CLÁR Scheme will be of great benefit to our local communities and schools by enhancing safety features around our schools and creating new recreational facilities in our communities.”