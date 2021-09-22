Search

22/09/2021

North West STOP to host Odd Socks Day and memorial walk

North West STOP growing rapidly

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

To mark Mental Health Week, North West STOP, the charity which provides a range of mental health services for all age groups, including children and adolescents, invites you to three events.
The aim is to get the important message out into the public arena that: it's OK not to be OK and it's absolutely OK to ask for help.
This year Mental Health Week Ireland takes place from October 7-13.
The events organised by STOP are as follows:

Odd Socks Day
This fundraiser takes place on October 7 (or between 3-10). Last year this event raised over €10,500 and paid for Free Counselling Services during Oct, Nov and early Dec. Join in and share with friends / colleagues to make it a success in 2021.
Schools, businesses, colleges and organisations are invited to participate by wearing an “Odd” pair of socks for one day and donate €2 to North West STOP.
Post your pictures online and use the hashtag: #oddsocksforSTOP
For a fundraising pack: email: oddsocks4stop@ gmail.com or phone. 071 985 6070.

Annual General Meeting
The AGM takes place on October 14, 7.30pm, in The Glens Centre, New Line, Manorhamilton. Please confirm your attendance by October 7 if you wish to be included in the minutes. Phone 071 985 6070.

Memorial Walk
This event takes place on October 15, 7pm at the Castle Carpark, Manorhamilton. All are welcome to join in remembering members of our community whom we have cherished and lost. Please dress up warm and wear comfortable shoes.

Prevailing Covid-19 guidelines will apply to all in-person events.

Free counselling available: phone / text 086 777 2009.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media