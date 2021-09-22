North West STOP to host Odd Socks Day and memorial walk

To mark Mental Health Week, North West STOP, the charity which provides a range of mental health services for all age groups, including children and adolescents, invites you to three events.

The aim is to get the important message out into the public arena that: it's OK not to be OK and it's absolutely OK to ask for help.

This year Mental Health Week Ireland takes place from October 7-13.

The events organised by STOP are as follows:

Odd Socks Day

This fundraiser takes place on October 7 (or between 3-10). Last year this event raised over €10,500 and paid for Free Counselling Services during Oct, Nov and early Dec. Join in and share with friends / colleagues to make it a success in 2021.

Schools, businesses, colleges and organisations are invited to participate by wearing an “Odd” pair of socks for one day and donate €2 to North West STOP.

Post your pictures online and use the hashtag: #oddsocksforSTOP

For a fundraising pack: email: oddsocks4stop@ gmail.com or phone. 071 985 6070.

Annual General Meeting

The AGM takes place on October 14, 7.30pm, in The Glens Centre, New Line, Manorhamilton. Please confirm your attendance by October 7 if you wish to be included in the minutes. Phone 071 985 6070.



Memorial Walk

This event takes place on October 15, 7pm at the Castle Carpark, Manorhamilton. All are welcome to join in remembering members of our community whom we have cherished and lost. Please dress up warm and wear comfortable shoes.

Prevailing Covid-19 guidelines will apply to all in-person events.

Free counselling available: phone / text 086 777 2009.