Covid Stability funding for local community and voluntary groups announced

Over €2 million in funding is to be provided to 65 community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises, which have seen their incomes suffer as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A number of organisations have benefitted in Roscommon, Cavan and Sligo but none in Leitrim.

The COVID Stability Funding was jointly announced today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, and Minister of State with special responsibility for Charities and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD.

The €2 million investment means that a total of €48.5 million has now been provided in COVID-19 Stability Funding to hundreds of organisations since the onset of the pandemic.

The funding is being provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered through Pobal.

Under this tranche of funding, cash injections of between €2,000 and €200,000 are being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.

These organisations – which span across a range of sectors – have been hit with short term cash flow issues as a result of the Pandemic.

Locally the funding is as follows:

t. Ronan's Hall Community Company Company Limited By Guarantee Roscommon NGO providing Essential Services for Older People - €9,500;

Cootehall Community Development Group CLG Roscommon Social Enterprise providing Essential Social Services to disadvantaged communities - €5,202;

Community of Lough Arrow Social Project Company Limited By Guarantee Sligo NGO -providing Essential Services for Older People - €80,000;

The Templeport Resource Centre Development Company Limited by Guarantee Cavan providing Essential Services for Older People - €3,897;