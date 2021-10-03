Marian Harkin Questions Minister Coveney on Women of Honour Enquiry

“All of us were shocked and sickened that women (of different ages) had to bare their souls and private lives on national radio to bring about real change. When I heard a young female member of the Defence Forces saying she was pinned against the counter and sexually assaulted by a more senior officer and all she could say was, Yes Sir, Yes Sir – I felt such rage, I felt such anger on her behalf”.

This was stated by Independent TD, Marian Harkin in Dail Eireann, this week when she questioned Minister Coveney and expressed her outrage and anger at the recent revelations from the ’Women of Honour’ documentary in regard to sexual assault and rape in the Defence Forces.

Deputy Harkin continued, “that’s why I put down a detailed question to you Minister, asking what procedures and processes will be used to appoint people to the Enquiry investigating sexual assault and rape in the Defence Forces”.

Deputy Harkin expressed her satisfaction with the fact that the Minister was now setting up a completely independent enquiry and that he was liaising fully with the Women of Honour and all relevant stakeholders. She questioned why previous structures and systems introduced to protect members of the Defence Forces from sexual assault, bullying, harassment and rape had not worked properly and said, “she hoped lessons would be learned from previous failures”.