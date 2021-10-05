Search

05/10/2021

Writer in our midst - Newtownmanor man publishes memoir

Most of the people in Newtownmanor are probably unaware that their neighbour, Dan Juday, is a budding writer.
His memoir of growing up in Indiana, Midwest America, ‘’Waltzing a Two-Step: Reckoning Family, Faith, and Self" was published last Friday, October 1, 2021 by Calling Card Books.
Dan is a retired film producer, publisher, and armchair poet who lives, with his dog Mercy, in Newtownmanor, County Leitrim. He has produced several award-winning documentaries with Journey Films for broadcast on American network television, including ‘The Power of Forgiveness’ and ‘Church Without Borders’.
He directed the US publication of The Catechism of the Catholic Church for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops with Bantam Doubleday Bell, a New York Publisher, now today known as Bantam Books.
His poetry has been published in The Farmer’s Journal, Force 10, and read for The Yeats Summer School. Dan’s memoir is available to order from all good bookshops and The Reading Room in Carrick-on-Shannon has copies for purchase. For more detail about Dan’s Memoir see: https://callingcardbooks.com/dan-juday/

