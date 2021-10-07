Increase in drink and drug driving detections in Leitrim

There has been an 79% increase in drug driving detections and a 50% increase in drink driving recorded in Leitrim in year-on-year figures released at this week's Leitrim Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Sligo/Leitrim Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken presented the figures as part of comparison between crime detection for the period up to the end of September 2021 and the same period in 2020.

Looking at roadside drug testing results, Chief Superintendent Glacken said that there has been an increase in detections showing the use of cannabis and cocaine.

He said that drivers did not seem aware that these sort of drugs remain in the system much longer than perceived..

Drug searches have also seen a significant increase in 2021. Year-on-year figures show that searches of persons under the Drugs Acts 1977 and 1984 have increased by 128% in comparison to figures for 2020.

“There has been a substantial amount of seizures following drug searches this year,” noted the Chief Superintendent.

There has also been an increase in the number of detections of the possession of drugs for sale or supply as well as an increase in detection for simple drug possession.

96 cases under investigation by Protective Services Unit

The Protective Services Unit which investigates offences such as rape, sexual assault, threats to kill, child neglect and coercive control, is currently dealing with 96 active investigations.

The unit is based in Sligo and deals with referrals from Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim in addition to national units such as the online exploitation unit and referrals from other agencies such as Tusla (Child and Family Agency) and the Domestic Violence Advocacy Service (DVAS).

Chief Superintendent Glacken pointed out that of the 96 cases currently under investigation some are historical in nature while others don't relate to incidents in either Sligo, Leitrim or Donegal but are simply investigated by the Sligo unit because they are reported in one of these counties.

The Chief Superintendent said that all staff in the Protective Services Unit had received additional specialist training and gardai were very aware of the sensitive nature of these offences for those reporting such crimes.