Drier weather with sunny spells on the way for Leitrim

Saturday will start mostly cloudy with patches of drizzle, but drier conditions with sunny spells will gradually extend eastwards across Connacht through the late morning and afternoon.
Moderate south to southwest winds will ease and become northwesterly through the morning.
Staying mild with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.
