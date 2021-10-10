Man to appear in court after €55,000 drugs find in Leitrim

Cannabis
Gardaí in Leitrim have charged one man (20s) in relation to the drug seizure of cannabis herb and cocaine with an estimated street value of €55,000 (subject to analysis) that took place in Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Saturday morning 9th October, 2021.
One man, aged in his 20s, was released without charge last night Saturday 9th October, 2021 and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The second man, aged in his 20s, has been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on the morning of Tuesday 26th October, 2021.
