Covid cases in ICU up 20% with over 1300 new cases today

Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid has said the number of people in intensive care units with Covid-19 has risen by 20% in one week, as he urged people to continue to come forward and be vaccinated.
Speaking on RTÉ's This Week, Mr Reid said that a rise in cases over the past four days has been matched with an increase in hospitalisations.
The Department of Health today reported 1,384 new cases of Covid-19.
As of this morning, there were 382 patients being treated in hospital for Covid-19, an increase of 29 on the same time yesterday.
Of these, 74 patients are in ICUs with the virus.
Mr Reid said that 67% of the patients in ICU have not been vaccinated for Covid-19, while 3% are partially vaccinated.
There were 319 people in hospital with Covid-19 on the same day last week.
