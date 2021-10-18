Daily national Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed a total of 1,578 new cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, as of 8am today, 484 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 73 are in ICU. The 5-day moving average is now at 1,736.
