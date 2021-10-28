New Technological University for the North West will transform the region

Minister of State and Fine Gael TD for Sligo/Leitrim/ South Donegal and North Roscommon, Frank Feighan, has welcomed the announcement today of a new Technological University for the North West, stating that the new TU for the North West of Ireland will transform the region.

Speaking on the announcement Minister Feighan said, “ I have received confirmation this morning from Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research , Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, that the new Technological University has been approved for the North West".

Today’s announcement follows an application from Galway – Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny institutes of Technology.

The new Technological University will be the latest of 4 new TU’s established across Ireland since 2019.

Minister Feighan continues, “The new TU for the North West will be one of the largest multi campus universities in Ireland and will offer excellent opportunities for the entire region. It will benefit students, staff, communities and enhance the local economy.

“The TU will be spread right across the region with campuses based in 8 locations across Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal”, said Feighan.

This is a fantastic opportunity for the North West and will allow greater access to 3rd level education for many students in the area. It will transform the entire region.

Minister Feighan said, "I was delighted to have the opportunity to welcome Minister Harris to Sligo recently where he saw first hand the fantastic 3rd level campus we have here in Sligo. He also met with representative from the colleges to discuss plans for the future."

“I must commend the three colleges on their determinations, commitment and vision to achieve this goal of establishing a Technological University for the North West and I look forward to a bright future for the staff, and students and the communities that will now benefit from this newly established TU for Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal”.

Dr Bláithín Gallagher, Constituency Spokesperson and National Coordinator of the Green Party/An Comhaontas Glas also said “We warmly welcome this announcement which represents an excellent investment in the North West. University towns attract and retain people. They provide a solid research infrastructure and drive peripheral development. Not only will the new TU offer increased high quality employment opportunities, both directly with the university, but also indirectly in supporting suppliers and local businesses, it will and open us up as place of and space for innovation. Huge congratulations to all who contributed to this successful application.”