Highest number of Covid cases reported since 6 January

The Department of Health has been notified of 2,966 new cases of Covid-19.
It is the highest number of cases reported since 16 January of this year, when 3,231 new cases were reported.
As of this morning there are 470 patients in hospital with Covid-19, down 11 from yesterday.
Of these, 92 people are being treated in ICU, down five on yesterday's figures.
Glencar Manorhamilton manager Padhraic Corrigan celebrates with his family Picture: Willie Donnellan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.