01/11/2021

Launch of Save Dough Campaign

Concerned locals who have set up the Save Dough group. Pic by James Molloy

Visitors to the Save Dough Mountain stand for the launch of its campaign at Manorhamilton's Farmers Market recently were shocked to discover the scale of the proposed development by Coillte.
Lissnagroagh Wind farm Project is being developed by semi-state forestry company Coillte Teo. and they plan to erect 20 huge wind turbines on land near Manorhamilton and adjacent to a Natural Heritage Area on Dough mountain.
Concerned locals who have set up the Save Dough group were on hand at the launch to discuss the proposal with members of the public.
The group states “The inefficiency of onshore wind generation, the threat to wildlife, noise and flicker pollution and risk of landslide of a development on upland bog are some of the main concerns of the local community.”
The group feels that there are a lot more long term community led, sustainable solutions to the climate crisis which there is an onus on us all to find a solution to.
Local councillors from Leitrim, Marie Casserly from Sligo County Council and Marian Harkin independent TD for Sligo Leitrim attended the launch.
Joseph Sheerin, spokesperson for the Save Dough group at the launch said “We now have 103 turbines in a 30km radius in North Leitrim, spoiling the landscape for tourists and locals alike and endangering people's livelihoods and safety. The plan to erect 20 more turbines with a height of 185m (600 ft) on Dough Mountain is just too much.” Leitrim already produces 65% of the energy it consumes from renewable sources and the group feels enough is enough.
The group has launched a petition and have asked people to sign it at this address https://my.uplift.ie/
petitions/say-no-for-
lissnagroagh

