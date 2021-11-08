Search

08/11/2021

Kevin Lunney reacts to three men being found guilty of his assault

Lawyers for man accused of Kevin Lunney abduction dispute phone links

Kevin Lunney pictured following the attack

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Following the news this evening that three men have been found guilty of the false imprisonment and assault of Kevin Lunney, with one being acquited, Mr Lunney  issued a statement.

He said "On behalf of myself and my family I want to thank the gardaí, PSNI, DPP and the Justices of the Special Criminal Court for their diligence, time and effort in bringing the investigation and trial to this point.

"I also want to thank all those who supported my family at the time of and since the attack, most especially my colleagues at Mannok, the local community and the countless friends and strangers for their prayers and well wishes. 

"I want to also express my sincere gratitude to the wider community for their exceptional level of assistance to the authorities throughout the investigation."

Meanwhile a statement was also issued by Mr Lunney's employer which said "Mannok welcomes today’s verdict in respect of those directly involved in the abduction and torture of our colleague Kevin Lunney.

"These convictions are the result of a detailed joint cross-border investigation by the Garda Síochana and PSNI and we are very grateful to them for their commitment, and to the large number of people in the local community who assisted the authorities.

"We would also like to thank the presiding Judges for their detailed consideration of the case and note today’s commentary in respect of the likely involvement of other parties in this terrible act. We trust the ongoing investigation into the identity of those who procured this terrible act will yield results and allow Kevin and all of our directors and staff to get on with the job of continuing to run and grow this vital, community-based business free from the threat of violence or intimidation."

