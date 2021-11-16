Missing Longford teenager has been located safe and well

A sixteen years old girl Longford girl, Louise Little, who has been missing from Edgeworthstown since Friday, November 5, 2021 has been located safe and well.
Gardaí and family had been concerned for Louise's welfare and a missing person appeal was launched on November 12.
An Garda Síochána thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.