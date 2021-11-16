Border Communities Against Brexit plan series of protest this weekend

Border Communities Against Brexit (BCAB) has announced a series of demonstrations along the border to oppose the threat by the British Government to trigger Article 16.

Speaking today, Declan Fearon Chair of BCAB said; “Boris Johnson’s Government has been pursuing a reckless course in negotiations with the EU around the Protocol, including threats to trigger Article 16.

“Recent British Government statements and actions are posing a very direct threat to the Peace Process, the all-island economy and raising once again the horrific prospect of a return to a Hard Border in Ireland. We are calling on Boris Johnson to Back off, and to Protect and implement the Protocol.

“Communities, businesses, workers, farmers and students along the border want the Protocol to be implemented in order to protect jobs, livelihoods and community life on this island.

“Businesses, manufacturers and farmers are benefitting from the Protocol and thousands of jobs are being created and secured as a direct result of it.

“The protocol has mitigated the worst effects of Brexit for communities such as ours. The majority of people and political parties in the North oppose Brexit and support the Protocol as the key mechanism to prevent a Hard Border and protect the all-island economy and Good Friday Agreement.

“The dangerous and inflammatory rhetoric emanating from Boris Johnson’s Government is now undermining all of the progress we have made in recent years. They need to listen to the concerns of border communities, to businesses and to farmers who will be devastated by any triggering of Article 16."

BCAB has organised five demonstrations at various points along the border, for Saturday, 20th November at 3pm.

Mobilisations will take place at the following points:

● Flurry Bridge, Carrickcarnon

● Belcoo-Blacklion

● Moybridge, Aughnacloy

● Lifford Bridge

● Bridgend, Derry

"We are asking everyone living along the border, on either side, to make an effort to attend their nearest demonstration. We are calling on all trade unions, representative groups, civic leaders, sporting organisations and citizens to join with us on Saturday 20th November at 3:00pm to say loudly to Boris Johnson to Back Off; and Protect the Protocol."