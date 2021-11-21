Search

21/11/2021

€208,000 of suspected Cannabis seized in Sligo growhouse

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with the seizure of approximately €208,000 of suspected cannabis and the discovery of a growhouse in the Ballymote area of County Sligo on Saturday, 20th November, 2021.

This man is expected to appear before a special sitting of Carrick-On-Shannon District Court on Sunday, 21st November, 2021, at 4pm.

Two men, aged in their 30s, have been released without charge.

One man in his 40s is still being detained at Ballymote Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Earlier the gardai had revealed :

Gardaí have seized approximately €208,000 of suspected cannabis and arrested four men following the search of a dwelling in County Sligo on Saturday, 20th November, 2021.

During the course of this search, Gardaí discovered a growhouse constructed within the building which contained 85 cannabis plants at various stages of growth with an estimated value of approximately €68,000.

Suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €140,000 was also discovered by Gardaí and seized. All of the drugs seized have a total estimated value of €208,000 and will now be sent for analysis.

Four men have been arrested in connection with this seizure. Two men, both in their 40s, are currently being detained at Ballymote Garda Station while the other two men, both in their 30s, are currently being detained at Sligo Garda Station.

All of the men are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

