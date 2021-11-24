Well done to St Hugh's NS, Dowra for nationwide film-making award

Congratulation to St Hugh's NS, Dowra, which was recently announced as the 2021 winner of the prestigious 'Aileen McKeogh Award', the prize given to the overall winners of 'Fís', a nationwide film-making competition for primary schools in Ireland.
Their animation, 'The Son of the Grabber', tells the story of an infamous episode which occurred in the parish of Ballinaglera in the early 1900s and can be viewed on fisfilmproject.ie

